Young hits floater with 4.4 left as Hawks fly by Heat

Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion.

He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.

