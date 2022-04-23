Advertisement

Young hits floater with 4.4 left as Hawks fly by Heat

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots from between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots from between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(AP)
Apr. 22, 2022
Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion.

He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.

