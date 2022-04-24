Funeral for 18-month-old boy killed in shooting held in Riviera Beach

There were many heavy hearts in the community as Baby Kaleb was laid to rest on Saturday.

The one-year-old was shot during a senseless shooting two weeks ago in West Palm Beach.

It was an emotional day as family and friends gathered for a celebration of life for a little angel, and many people came out to pay their respects.

Music filled the New Macedonia M.B. Church in Riviera Beach. Baby Kaleb's casket was decorated with bright colors, and balloons and pictures filled the church.

Kaleb is being remembered for his infectious smile and how he could light up a room.

Police say Kaleb was in his car seat with his mom and dad inside their car when someone came up and fired several shots and then ran away.

Kaleb was hit by a bullet and died the next morning at the hospital.

As his family grieves, loved ones are still searching for justice because his killer is still on the streets.

"He left us so young he didn't even get a chance to go to Kindergarten. I have 23 grandkids and 10 great grands and I figured they were going to bury me but I'm here to bury my great grandson," said Joann Spruill, Kaleb's great grandmother.

The Bishop reminded everyone to speak up if you know anything. A $10,000 reward is still on the table for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

