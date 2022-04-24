Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) wants your help in identifying a man suspected of filming a woman in a restroom at Lake Worth Beach.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman realized a man was recording her from the next stall.

The victim forcibly opened the door of his stall, at which time the man ran out and exited the bathroom.

She chased him down, confronted him and made him delete the photographs from his phone.

PBSO says there may be more victims.

If you recognize the man, please contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

