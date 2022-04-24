PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a "person of interest" for questioning in a burglary that took place at Kings Point Community on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:45 a.m.

During the burglary power tools were stolen from the maintenance shed.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about the burglary is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

