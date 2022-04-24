Advertisement

PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a "person of interest" for questioning in a burglary that took place at Kings Point Community on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:45 a.m.

During the burglary power tools were stolen from the maintenance shed.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about the burglary is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver dies after colliding with guardrail on I-95
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike
New affordable housing coming to Delray Beach
Florida's coronavirus deaths' increase down to 292 over two weeks
2 people injured after vehicle crashes through antique mall display window in Lake Worth

Latest News

Event promotes acceptance and inclusion of those with autism
Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom
Drivers rev their engines for last time at Palm Beach International Raceway
Drivers rev their engines for the last time at Palm Beach International Raceway