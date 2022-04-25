After week off, jury selection resumes in Parkland shooter’s sentencing

Jury selection in the death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to resume Monday after a week-long delay.

It's been anything but smooth since jury selection started during the first week of April.

Eleven potential jurors who were dismissed that week were expected back in court Monday so that defense attorneys could have the chance to question them, but the South Florida SunSentinel reported last week that they haven't received official notices to appear.

After defense attorneys raised concerns about a possible procedural misstep, Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she would make her “best effort” to get them back.

Scherer initially dismissed them after they told her they couldn't follow the law if asked to decide whether Cruz should receive the death penalty.

It's not immediately known what will happen if those 11 potential jurors don't return.

Already, Scherer has had to move the start of the penalty phase from May 31 to June 13.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 12 jurors selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

