Advertisement

FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat COVID-19 for patients 12 years of age and older.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new weapon approved to fight COVID-19 in small children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Remdesivir to treat the virus in patients as young as 28 days old.

The antiviral drug is given as an injection.

It was previously approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

The FDA’s action makes it the first drug approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

That’s important because there is still no vaccine for children under 5.

In order to receive Remdesivir, infected kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary
Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom
St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse
Funeral for 18-month-old boy killed in shooting held in Riviera Beach
Driver dies after colliding with guardrail on I-95

Latest News

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson holds a press conference in reference to the arrest of...
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to ‘save taxpayer money’
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to 'save taxpayer money'
Judge tells Port St. Lucie, Waste Pro officials to 'roll up your sleeves'