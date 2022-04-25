Advertisement

Parking rates increasing in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
By this time next week, it may cost you more to park in downtown West Palm Beach as new rates begin.

At a time when it feels like everything is going up, parking meters on the busy streets like Clematis Street are increasing as well.

The price to park on West Palm Beach's busy streets will go up from $1.25 for the first hour to $2.50 for the first hour starting May 1.

Additionally, rates will remain in effect 24 hours per day instead of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices are also changing in parking garages. They will remain the same for the first two hours at just $1. After that, rates will increase to $2 for each additional half-hour. The maximum daily rate is also going up from $10 to $20 at parking garages.

The city said in a statement that the changes will create more turnover and cut down on vehicle congestion.

"Over the last few years, the city of West Palm Beach has put a lot of thought into how we treat parking here," said Rick Reikenis with the Downtown Development Authority and former mayor.

He believes the higher rates, in the end, will go toward improvements for a downtown already vibrant and growing

"I think as long as the money, and the city is making sure the money is going to go back into improving the parking garages and the parking experience people are going to know what they're getting for it, they'll understand why they're paying a little bit more money," Reikenis said.

The ticket for an expired meter will cost $37, but it can go up to $150 for repeat offenders.

There is a plan to offer a 50% discount for service workers who use garage parking.

