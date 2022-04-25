Rep. Brian Mast announces re-election campaign

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., announced Monday that he will seek to represent the Treasure Coast in Washington, D.C., for a fourth term.

Mast has represented the state's 18th Congressional district, which encompasses St. Lucie, Martin, and the northeastern part of Palm Beach County, since 2016.

Due to redistricting, Mast will now be running for the 21st Congressional district, which is largely the same as the existing 18th district.

During his time in office, Mast has been a staunch supporter of stopping harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie Estuary.

The congressman has also been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden and received support from former President Donald Trump.

"Together, we have taken on big fights and won — including cutting taxes for Florida families and cutting toxic discharges from Lake Okeechobee. But there is still a lot of work left to be done," Mast said in a written statement. "From record inflation to the disastrous foreign policy consequences of Biden's weakness, there are major challenges facing our country. Here at home, the fight for clean water and dignity for veterans remain top priorities. I look forward to continuing to fight on all these issues and more for our community."

His campaign also announced Monday that it had officially collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot via petition.

Mast, an Army veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, lost both of his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

His campaign said his run for re-election begins with $2.7 million in cash following a first-quarter fundraising effort where they raised more than $1 million.

Mast, who lives in Palm City, will take on Republican opponents Melissa Martz and Leonard Serratore in the Aug. 23 primary.

Democrat Corinna Balderramos Robinson of Port St. Lucie announced last summer that she will seek to unseat Mast.

