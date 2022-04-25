St. Joseph’s Episcopal School to close, leaving students in limbo

Parents of students at a Boynton Beach private school are just now learning it will close at the end of this school year, leaving their children in limbo for next fall.

"We don’t know if we’re coming back here. We don’t know if it’s over. We don’t know anything," parent Kelly Alexander said.

Students at St. Joseph’s Episcopal School forced to leave after their property owner and neighbor, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, decided not to renew the school’s lease. Parents protested over the weekend.

"As a parent, we’re stunned. We’re blindsided. It breaks our hearts for our kids," Alexander said.

Alexander has been bringing her son to school at St. Joseph’s since before he could even walk.

"It is a place where there is thoughtful learning and leadership," Alexander said.

Until they received an email from school officials saying there would be no new lease. The school’s property is owned by the church. The reason for the non-renewal remains unknown.

"How can anyone, let alone a church, stand in the way of these children, this community’s chance for an education?" said history teacher Pat Coyle.

Coyle is also concerned with what is next for himself and other faculty and staff.

"I'm worried, sure. Because of the uncertainty. It was not anything that we expected. It was not our choice," Coyle said.

An email from the church’s public relations team said the school has been unresponsive to a request to meet with a mediator to hammer out a resolution.

School leaders disputed that claim, saying the board has tried to talk to church leaders since February about the lease.

The school board is having a meeting Monday night to discuss their next steps. Parents are also meeting to see what else they can do to keep the school open.

