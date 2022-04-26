Advertisement

1 person found dead after house fire in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home.

Police say a neighbor called 911 Tuesday morning after seeing flames coming from the house on SE Beechwood Terr.

Officers say they found the house engulfed in flames and were unable to enter the home.

The St. Lucie County Fire District extinguished the fire and found a body inside a bedroom of the house.

Officials are conducting a death investigation, however they say there appears to be no unusual circumstances at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse
PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary
Tenet Health says systems are coming back, calls patient worries ‘preposterous’
Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom
Stuart supports end to harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee

Latest News

Riviera Beach Police Department to hold forum for crime victims
Tenet Health confirms 'cybersecurity incident'
Port St. Lucie officers use drone to find suspect hidden in wooden lot
What will trash collection soon look like in Port St. Lucie?