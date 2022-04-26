Advertisement

Dates set for Florida special session on property insurance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that lawmakers will return to the Capitol in late May for a special session to deal with the state's rising property insurance rates.

The Republican governor on Tuesday set the session for May 23 to May 27.

He has tasked the GOP-controlled statehouse with considering legislation on property insurance, reinsurance and building code changes.

DeSantis says it is necessary to stabilize the insurance market ahead of hurricane season.

He also cited various problems with the state's market, including high rates of litigation that drive up premiums and insurance companies recently becoming insolvent.

