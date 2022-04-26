Advertisement

Detectives investigating bomb threat at plaza near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a bomb threat near West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.

PBSO received a bomb threat at a plaza near the intersection of Summit Boulevard and Military Trail.

The plaza has been shut down until officers render it safe.

According to witnesses, traffic is being blocked off in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

