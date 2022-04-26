Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse
PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary
Tenet Health says systems are coming back, calls patient worries ‘preposterous’
Man wanted for filming woman in Lake Worth Beach restroom
Stuart supports end to harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee

Latest News

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts
A judge ordered IHCC to pay the employees $466,642 and an equal amount in liquidated damages,...
Maryland assisted-living facilities ordered to pay $950K in back wages, penalties after paying health care workers less than min. wage
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is helping bring forward a class-action lawsuit against Wells...
Lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminated against Black mortgage applicants
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten