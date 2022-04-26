Port St. Lucie officers use drone to find suspect hidden in wooden lot

The Port St. Lucie Police Department says their officers used a drone to find a suspect who fled an accident on Sunday.

Police say 43-year-old Jeremiah Nantz was riding a motorcycle that wasn't registered with a stolen registration sticker on Port St. Lucie Blvd.

According to officials, Nantz forgot to collapse the kickstand, causing him to crash into the curb. Nantz then fled on foot just after midnight.

Officer Faleiros recently joined the Drone Unit and was operating the drone on his first call out mission with K9 officers Biano and Ciro.

Officials say Faleiros located the suspect hiding in a wooded lot and directed officers right to Nantz.

Officers say they also found crack pipes and prescription medication that Nantz didn't have a prescription for.

According to officials, Nantz was also wanted for an incident that occurred six hours earlier where he entered a house, shoved a victim and poured bleach over someone's personal belongings causing $3,000 worth of damage in clothing and $200 for a phone.

Due to injuries sustained from the motorcycle crash, Nantz was taken to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

Nantz has been charged with battery, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driving a motorcycle without an endorsement.

