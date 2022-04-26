Advertisement

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake

Cary Elwes from "Stranger Things" and Pollyanna McIntosh from "The Walking Dead" participate in...
Cary Elwes from "Stranger Things" and Pollyanna McIntosh from "The Walking Dead" participate in the membership event, "Hollywood Horror: Scaring Up an Audience for Television," at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
"The Princess Bride" actor Cary Elwes said he's "recovering well" after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.

Elwes shared a graphic photograph of his black-and-blue finger Monday on Instagram, thanking emergency medical technicians and staffers at two Los Angeles-area hospitals "for their great care."

TMZ reported that Elwes was flown to a hospital Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu home.

Elwes, 59, has appeared in several popular comedies, including "Hot Shots!" and "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," but he is probably best known for his role as Westley in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride." More recently, Elwes has appeared in the "Saw" film franchise and the third season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

