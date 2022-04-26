Advertisement

Sheriff: Shoot if someone's breaking into your home

By WPTV - Staff
Apr. 26, 2022
A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to "learn to shoot a lot better" to "save the taxpayers money."

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Florida's Panhandle.

The sheriff said deputies set up a perimeter as he jumped over fences and broke into more homes.

A resident shot at him but missed.

Johnson reiterated that residents "are more than welcome to shoot" at anyone trying to break into their home.

