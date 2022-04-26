What will trash collection soon look like in Port St. Lucie?

The City of Port St. Lucie is dumping Waste Pro USA as its trash collection service provider and is moving on.

On Wednesday, city leaders will authorize staff to begin negotiations with five new companies as they work out bids for a new contract, scheduled to begin in September.

The five companies are Coastal Waste and Recycling of Florida, FCC Environmental Services Florida, Goode Companies Inc., Republic Services of Florida and Ryland Environmental Inc.

City leaders authorized the emergency purchase of a new franchise agreement back in March when the current contract with Waste Pro ended three years early.

Waste Pro is now responsible for continuing to provide service for six months as part of a post termination wind down period.

According to city documents, whoever wins the new contract will be responsible for providing $162,000 new carts for 81,000 homes, one for trash and another for recycling.

City leaders said carts will either be 64 or 96 gallons and that collection will then move to an automated service once per week.

Yard waste collection limited to four cubic yards will be offered once per week.

Bulky waste up to two cubic yards will also be offered once per week and must be scheduled with the city 60 days before commencement.

City leaders are scheduled to award the contract to the new provider during the month of May.

