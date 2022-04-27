14-year-old reported missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Duprea Gray, 14, was last seen on April 21 in the 900 block of Market Street. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, multi-colored shorts and black slide sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 and mention case #5786.

