3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant served in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Three people were arrested Tuesday following a narcotics-related search warrant in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies said during the search they were able to locate three handguns, 3 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of molly, 253 grams of marijuana, and 2 grams of an unknown substance were found inside a residence located near the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Officers arrested Kevin Desmond Florence Jr., 31, and Morgan Kathlin Young, 26.

Florence was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDPV (molly) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $188,750 bond.

Young was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. She's being held on a $15,750 bond.

Officers also arrested Jariah Jacole Ortiz, 23, on an open warrant. She was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and violation of probation. She is being held on a $19,750 bond.

