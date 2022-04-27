Advertisement

Alligator removed from homeowner's doorstep in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Apr. 27, 2022
An unwanted house guest showed up on the doorstep of a Florida home over the weekend.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an "animal problem" and found the reptile near the front entrance of the home.

They worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the animal from the home.

Authorities said it was relocated to a non-residential area.

