Alligator removed from homeowner's doorstep in Florida
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An unwanted house guest showed up on the doorstep of a Florida home over the weekend.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an "animal problem" and found the reptile near the front entrance of the home.
They worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the animal from the home.
Authorities said it was relocated to a non-residential area.
