Golf cart driver arrested after deadly incident

A Texas man was arrested after a passenger fell off a golf cart and died Tuesday night in Port St. Lucie.

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the Floridian National Golf Club, located in the 3700 block of Southeast Floridian Drive, just after 11 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that three people left the clubhouse in a golf cart and were traveling back to a residence in the community.

The golf cart went over a raised manhole cover, causing the victim, who was standing in the rear of the golf cart, to fall off and hit the road.

The St. Lucie County Fire District transported the victim, identified as Christopher Cipra, 34, of Texas, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators arrested the driver of the golf cart, identified as John Hehr, 53, of Texas on a DUI manslaughter charge and transported him to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Hehr and a front-seat passenger were not hurt in the incident, according to police.

Scripps Only Content 2022