Heat hold off Hawks to reach Eastern Conference semifinals

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) attempts a shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe...
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) attempts a shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, left, and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games.

Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries.

Trae Young's rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points. For the series, the Hawks guard shot 32% against Miami's swarming defense.

