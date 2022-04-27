Advertisement

How to SunFest like a pro

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SunFest is back for the first time since 2019 and people are eager to hit the three stages and listen to the 50+ bands, over four days. But here is what you need to know before you go.

New This Year

  • Tickets are now day specific. When you purchase tickets you must also choose what day you will attend. If you have a ticket from 2020 you should have received an e-mail with directions to get a "carry-over ticket" fo this year's festival.
  • Parking is tight. You can reserve your spot inside one of two SunFest parking garages or surface lot. Prices start at $12.50 for one-day parking or $45 for four-day parking. There are also city garages along Banyan Boulevard but those are expected to fill up quickly.
  • There is a bike valet. Your bike will be kept in a secure gated compound near the Centennial Square Fountain.

Things You Can Bring

  • Bags no larger than 12"x12"x6"
  • SunFest app for important alerts and updates
  • Sunscreen
  • Refillable water bottles, cups or containers (no glass)
  • Food for infants or those with medical conditions in a non-glass container
  • Collapsible lawn chairs
  • Blankets
  • Umbrellas (you may be asked to put them down in concert areas
  • Cameras without removable lenses
  • Strollers/wagons
  • Service animals, wheelchairs/medical scooters

Tips & Tricks

  • Keep your cell phone in a tight front pocket to keep it protected
  • Keep your purse closed and avoid hanging it on chairs
  • Buy your tickets in advance from a trusted source
  • Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day
  • Pre-paid parking is the cheapest way to park (must be purchased by 10 p.m. the previous day)
  • If you lose an item, file a claim with lost and found
  • Use this address for GPS/Ride Share: 101 S Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Click here to see SunFest's FAQs.

Hours
Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, April 29 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 from Noon – 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 from Noon – 9 p.m.

The Art District closes at 9 p.m. daily.

Transportation
There are many ways to get to SunFest.

SunFest Lineup
For a full schedule click here.

Festival Map

A map with SunFest's stages, eateries, activations, and more.
