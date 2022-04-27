West Palm Beach police announce $40,000 reward in toddler's killing

West Palm Beach police on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month.

Kaleb Watson was shot and killed on April 7 while sitting in the backseat of a car, which was parked in an alley near Fourth Street and Douglass Avenue.

The toddler's mother and father, both 20, were also in the car when a gunman came up and opened fire. The mother was shot but survived, while Kaleb's father was not hit.

As of Wednesday, the shooter has not been captured.

A family photo of Kaleb Watson, 1, who was shot and killed in West Palm Beach on April 7, 2022.

Police on Wednesday announced the reward for an arrest and conviction in the case has increased to $40,000.

Multiple agencies contributed to that reward, including the West Palm Beach Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Crime scene tape in the area of Fourth Street and Douglass Avenue in West Palm Beach after a deadly shooting on April 8, 2022.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

