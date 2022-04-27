Martin County Fire Rescue encourages residents to create life safety profiles

Martin County Fire Rescue would like residents to sign up for a new program designed to keep you and your loved ones safe in the event of an emergency.

It’s called "community connect", and its purpose is to give first responders a head start as they’re heading to a scene.

Residents and businesses can provide information like who’s living in the home, or if there are any hazardous materials on the property.

"We have a lot of family members who live with their children or parents and it’s good to know when we go for a structure fire response, how many people we could potentially be looking for," said Martin County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief David Hays.

The program is voluntary, the data is secure, and participants can constantly update their information online.

Visit www.martin.fl.us/CommunityConnect to participate.

