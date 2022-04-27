Advertisement

Missing 2-month-old baby last seen in Fort Pierce found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A missing baby who was last seen in Fort Pierce more than two months ago has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Azzan Lisby was 2 months old when he was last seen on Feb. 16 in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

Fort Pierce police posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. Wednesday that Lisby has been located in Jacksonville and the investigation is ongoing.

FOUND The missing 2-month-old baby boy that was missing out of Fort Pierce has been located in Jacksonville Florida. The investigation is ongoing.

Posted by Fort Pierce Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The FDLE officially issued a Missing Child Alert on Monday, saying at the time that Lisby may be in the company of Robert Lisby, 41, and Joy Tyler, 39.

The agency tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the issue "has been resolved" and "the child was found safe."

Police have not released any additional details about how Lisby was found.

