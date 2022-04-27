More charges expected against West Palm Beach police officer

The State of Florida is expected to file more charges against a West Palm Beach police officer Wednesday.

Nicholas Lordi is being charged with aggravated battery after authorities said he used excessive force by punching a man up to 11 times and breaking his nose.

Lordi has an extensive history of being disciplined.

Records show Lordi has been involved in 15 use of force incidents and disciplined five times. Four citizens have made complaints against him.

Two weeks before the incident that got him arrested, Lordi was written up and ordered to undergo more training for not turning on his body cam. Not turning on a body cam is a violation of police department procedures.

Lordi's case will be heard Wednesday morning regarding the incident that happened in 2019.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lordi and another officer responded to a Food Plus grocery store on Nov. 1, 2019, and made contact with John Monroque, 65, regarding a "trespassing incident."

Surveillance video from the store showed Lordi speaking with Monroque for roughly 90 seconds.

Lordi then wrapped his arms around Monroque's waist, moved him to a police cruiser outside the store, and "pushed" the victim's head onto the hood of the car, the arrest report stated.

A struggle ensued between the officers and victim as they tried to put handcuffs on him. Monroque "did not allow himself to be handcuffed," the report stated.

Investigators said Lordi then pulled the victim backward and they both fell to the ground. Lordi then put Monroque in a headlock and punched him in his head and face approximately six times.

During that time, Monroque didn't hit Lordi back.

Lordi then rolled the victim onto his stomach, sat on top of him, then hit him approximately five more times in his head and face.

Investigators said Lordi eventually stopped hitting Monroque when an unidentified person stepped in and "blocked" Lordi from striking the man. The second West Palm Beach police officer then handcuffed Monroque.

The arrest report stated that approximately two minutes and 40 seconds later, as Monroque was laying on the ground, Lordi could be heard telling the victim to "stop spitting" and "stop your [EXPLETIVE], man, just stop."

Lordi then placed his right knee against the victim's head and held his head down for approximately 14 seconds.

Monroque was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where doctors said he sustained a "closed fracture of [his] nasal bones."

