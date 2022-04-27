Advertisement

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw recovering from medical procedure

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is recovering from a successful medical procedure.

According to the sheriff's office, Bradshaw is resting comfortably in a local hospital.

Doctors said everything went well and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

"He is alert and getting daily briefings," the sheriff's office said. "He expects to be back to work soon."

The sheriff and his family are thanking the community for their well-wishes.

