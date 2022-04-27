Palm Beach County Victim Services hosts Denim Day panel discussion

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), the Palm Beach County Victim Services is hosting a virtual panel discussion on Denim Day.

The discussion will be held via Zoom Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Denim Day is a campaign that takes place annually on the last Wednesday of April.

Supporters are encouraged to wear denim on this day to combat victim blaming and educate the community about sexual violence.

Denim Day has become what is today after a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans.

Denim Day raises awareness about sexual violence and supports the campaign's message that what you wear is not an invitation, nor an excuse, to be sexually assaulted.

To join the Palm Beach County Victims Services panel discussion, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022