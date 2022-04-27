Police: 9-year-old boy found safe

Police said a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Port St. Lucie has been found safe.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Evyn Farineau walked away from Westgate K-8 School with a group of students after school ended at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He had last been seen walking south on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a red backpack.

Police said Evyn was likely out in the woods and eventually made his way to a stranger's door and asked for a ride home. That person called 911.

During an interview, officials stressed how the community came together during the incident. Dozens, if not more people, were out searching on foot, golf carts, and ATVs. School teachers, principal, and mom groups were also helping law enforcement.

Police will be following up to better understand how Evyn spent that time, and why he didn’t follow his typical after-school routine.

