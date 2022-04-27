Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old boy found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police said a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Port St. Lucie has been found safe.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Evyn Farineau walked away from Westgate K-8 School with a group of students after school ended at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He had last been seen walking south on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a red backpack.

Police said Evyn was likely out in the woods and eventually made his way to a stranger's door and asked for a ride home. That person called 911.

During an interview, officials stressed how the community came together during the incident. Dozens, if not more people, were out searching on foot, golf carts, and ATVs. School teachers, principal, and mom groups were also helping law enforcement.

Police will be following up to better understand how Evyn spent that time, and why he didn’t follow his typical after-school routine.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse
PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary
What will trash collection soon look like in Port St. Lucie?
WPTV Contact 5 tracks down former saleswoman for pool company at center of complaints
Tenet Health says systems are coming back, calls patient worries ‘preposterous’

Latest News

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw recovering from medical procedure
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) attempts a shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe...
Heat hold off Hawks to reach Eastern Conference semifinals
Palm Beach County organizations empowering formerly incarcerated persons
3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant served in St. Lucie County