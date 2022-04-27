Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old boy found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police said a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Port St. Lucie has been found.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Evyn Farineau walked away from Westgate K-8 School with a group of students after school ended at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He had last been seen walking south on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a red backpack.

Police said Evyn was found safe. It was not immediately clear where he was located.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse
PBSO seeks person of interest in Kings Point Community burglary
What will trash collection soon look like in Port St. Lucie?
WPTV Contact 5 tracks down former saleswoman for pool company at center of complaints
Tenet Health says systems are coming back, calls patient worries ‘preposterous’

Latest News

Palm Beach County organizations empowering formerly incarcerated persons
3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant served in St. Lucie County
Detectives investigating bomb threat at plaza near West Palm Beach
Why are hospitals vulnerable targets to cybercriminals?