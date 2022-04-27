Police: 9-year-old boy found safe

Police said a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Port St. Lucie has been found.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Evyn Farineau walked away from Westgate K-8 School with a group of students after school ended at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He had last been seen walking south on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a red backpack.

Police said Evyn was found safe. It was not immediately clear where he was located.

