Advertisement

Palm Beach County sheriff recovering from medical procedure

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw resting in area hospital
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is recovering from a successful medical procedure.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Bradshaw is resting comfortably in an area hospital.

Doctors said everything went well and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

"He is alert and getting daily briefings," Barbera said. "He expects to be back to work soon."

Barbera didn't say for what Bradshaw had been treated.

The sheriff and his family are thanking the community for their well-wishes.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Detectives investigating bomb threat at plaza near West Palm Beach
Teacher who refused to wear mask in class guilty of trespassing
WPTV Contact 5 tracks down former saleswoman for pool company at center of complaints
What will trash collection soon look like in Port St. Lucie?
St. Lucie County middle school teacher arrested for child abuse

Latest News

Treasure Coast lawmaker wants pool company's license suspended
Antisemitism on the rise in Florida and across the nation
More charges expected against West Palm Beach police officer
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) attempts a shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe...
Heat hold off Hawks to reach Eastern Conference semifinals