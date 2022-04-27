Palm Beach County sheriff recovering from medical procedure

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is recovering from a successful medical procedure.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Bradshaw is resting comfortably in an area hospital.

Doctors said everything went well and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

"He is alert and getting daily briefings," Barbera said. "He expects to be back to work soon."

Barbera didn't say for what Bradshaw had been treated.

The sheriff and his family are thanking the community for their well-wishes.

