State declines to file battery charge against West Palm Beach police officer

Prosecutors have declined to file an aggravated battery charge against a West Palm Beach police officer accused of using excessive force.

Palm Beach County court records show that the state on Wednesday announced its intent not to pursue the criminal charge. A written no-file order will follow.

Nicholas Lordi is accused of punching a man up to 11 times and breaking his nose.

Lordi has an extensive history of being disciplined.

Records show Lordi has been involved in 15 use of force incidents and disciplined five times. Four citizens have made complaints against him.

Two weeks before the incident that got him arrested, Lordi was written up and ordered to undergo more training for not turning on his body cam. Not turning on a body cam is a violation of police department procedures.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lordi and another officer were called to a Food Plus grocery store on Nov. 1, 2019, and made contact with John Monroque, 65, regarding a "trespassing incident."

Surveillance video from the store showed Lordi speaking with Monroque for about 90 seconds.

WATCH: Surveillance video of 2019 incident

West Palm Beach police officer arrested, accused of using excessive force

Lordi then wrapped his arms around Monroque's waist, moved him to a police cruiser outside the store, and "pushed" the victim's head onto the hood of the car, the arrest report stated.

A struggle ensued between the officers and victim as they tried to put handcuffs on him. Monroque "did not allow himself to be handcuffed," the report stated.

Investigators said Lordi then pulled the victim backward and they both fell to the ground. Lordi then put Monroque in a headlock and punched him in his head and face six times.

During that time, Monroque didn't hit Lordi back.

Lordi then rolled the victim onto his stomach, sat on top of him and hit him five more times in his head and face.

Investigators said Lordi eventually stopped hitting Monroque when an unidentified person stepped in and "blocked" Lordi from striking the man. The second West Palm Beach police officer then handcuffed Monroque.

The arrest report stated that about 2 minutes and 40 seconds later, as Monroque was laying on the ground, Lordi could be heard telling the victim to "stop spitting" and "stop your [expletive], man, just stop."

Lordi then placed his right knee against the victim's head and held his head down for about 14 seconds.

Monroque was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where doctors said he suffered a "closed fracture of [his] nasal bones."

Sue-Ann Robinson, an attorney representing Monroque, said the FDLE concluded that there was enough evidence to determine Lordi committed aggravated battery, so her client was surprised by the state's decision to no-file.

Robinson claims her client's constitutional rights were violated by Palm Beach County State Attorney "Dave Aronberg's office," saying Monroque had a right to be heard. She said she intends to file a lawsuit against the state attorney's office, stating she did not get the chance to advocate for her client.

WPTV has asked the state attorney's office for comment on Robinson's claims.

