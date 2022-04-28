Boca Raton man charged with attempted murder of '90 Day Fiancé' alum

A 23-year-old Boca Raton man is facing charges after, police say, he tried to strangle and drown his girlfriend following a heated argument on a boat.

The incident occurred on April 24 just before 9 p.m. on the waters of Lake Boca during Boca Bash.

According to a police report filed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Cole Goldberg, 23, was arguing with his girlfriend, Caroline Schwitzky, 32, when he began "grabbing her aggressively" to prevent her from getting away.

Bystanders say this went on for about 20 minutes until Schwitzky managed to jump off the boat to swim to another vessel. Goldberg jumped in after her and that’s when, witnesses say, he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and held her underwater.

Good Samaritans jumped into the water and intervened, pulling Schwitzky away from Goldberg, according to the police report. Witnesses say Goldberg was hanging onto their boat after pulling Schwitzky out of the water and that’s when they called police.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Goldberg and took him to Palm Beach County Jail.

Schwitzky, a Miami-based talent agent, appeared in the 2016 season of TLC's reality show "90 Day Fiancé."

The couple had been dating for a year prior to the incident, according to police.

Goldberg has since been released from jail on $60,000 bond. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery.

