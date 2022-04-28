Advertisement

Butler, Heat each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, and forward Jimmy Butler look on from the bench during the...
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, and forward Jimmy Butler look on from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NBA fined Miami's Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making what it described as an obscene gesture during the team's playoff game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat were also fined $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post.

The league announced both fines Thursday.

The social media post has since been deleted from the team account.

Butler did not play in the victory over the Hawks.

He watched from the bench because of knee soreness and made the gesture a few seconds after Max Strus connected on a second consecutive 3-pointer.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Disney says Florida can’t dissolve district without paying $1 billion bond debt
Golf cart driver arrested after deadly incident
Detectives investigating bomb threat at plaza near West Palm Beach
WFLX tracks down former saleswoman for pool company at center of complaints

Latest News

Highland Beach condo evacuated after electrical room fire
Boca Raton man charged with attempted murder of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum
Suicide awareness bench unveiled at Wellington High School
Son of St. Lucie County chief deputy pleads guilty in deadly crash