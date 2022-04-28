Holocaust survivor reflects on Holocaust Remembrance Day

It has been 77 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

However, for many survivors, it still feels like yesterday.

The Jewish people who survived the genocide of 6 million are fewer each year as time passes.

On Thursday, they observe Holocaust Remembrance Day.

88-year-old Marie Steinaway said her time in the camp is like a wound that never heals.

"When you talk about certain things, you feel like crying," said Steinaway.

She sat, remembering the indignities of the Holocaust.

"Have you ever eaten a raw potato? It doesn’t taste very good. At least to me anyways," she said.

Even 77 years later, the daunting memories are still with her.

"I would have nightmares, very bad nightmares. You’re always scared. You don’t know a day without not being scared so it becomes a part of your life," she said.

Nearly six million people of the Jewish faith were killed by the Nazis, including Steinaway’s family members.

"It’s a very painful thought. It’s a very painful experience to live with," she said.

Now, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is hoping to keep history alive for generations by hosting events through Israel Days to strengthen the culture locally.

"That’s one of the main purposes," said Chani Kolan, Jewish Federation’s Israeli emissary. "For us to never forget and to share the stories with all ages and continue it from generation to generation and continue it forever. And for us to not only learn and hear the stories but to understand what our role in all of this is and what we can do to continue remembering and to make sure something like this will never happen again."

Marie said she will continue shedding light with hope for the future.

