Indian River State College hosts Spring graduation like no other

Over 1,000 Treasure Coast students will walk across the stage Thursday and Friday to get their diplomas from Indian River State College.

For the first time ever, the college is offering students getting their GED's and trade school graduates to walk during the ceremony.

Most graduates will be earning their associate's degree which typically takes two years.

College President Dr. Timothy Moore said they are a special group that has had to overcome several learning obstacles during the pandemic such as taking more online classes.

"You really have to apply yourself, like you can't just show up to class and then not do the work," said Shelby Cheung, AA graduate. "You have to actually put the work in to learn the information and prepare for those exams and tests and I feel like that will help me at UF."

Cheung took advantage of the college's dual enrollment program, one that offers students to take classes at the college for free while in high school.

Cheung said she will graduate from IRSC before graduating from high school next month.

Ceremonies will be held at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

This year, graduating high school seniors are able to enroll at IRSC to obtain an associate's degree tuition free as part of the college's Promise Program.

The deadline to apply online is May 15.

