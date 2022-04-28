New state-of-the-art apartment complex to bring 177 units to Hobe Sound

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday in Hobe Sound as developers work on a state-of-the-art apartment complex called Tradewinds of Hobe Sound.

"This is a first of its project of this type ever here in the Hobe Sound area. The last time that they built a multi-family housing here was over 40 years ago," said Michael Dooley, Part owner Tradewinds of Hobe Sound.

The project is located along U.S.1 and Dixie Highway and will feature 177 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units with a clubhouse, fitness room, pool, and other amenities.

Tradewinds groundbreaking.PNG

"I want to make sure this community that we're building here is going to be something Hobe Sound is going to be proud of and it's going to stand out," said Dooley.

The complex is being built on what was 13-acres of vacant land, filling the need for the growing population while also addressing the need for affordable housing.

"We have just seen such a need for a neighborhood like this, especially here in Hobe Sound. So many of our community members that work here, they want to stay and live here but the rent prices have become astronomical," said Lainey Muenich, CEO of the Hobe Sound Chamber of Commerce.

Forty-nine units in the complex will be dedicated to workforce housing giving professionals, such as teachers, nurses and other first responders a place to call home.

"Let's do more of this, let's take care of our people, let's let them get a nice affordable comfortable housing that they can have a future and be with their families and not have to commute," said Muenich.

Eligibility for the workforce units will be based on limits set by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Workforce units eligibility.PNG

"It's gonna be such an addition to this community and I can't see anybody that can be against it cause it's only helping our community," said Muenich.

The project is expected to be complete by the beginning of 2024.

"The future is bright for Hobe Sound, we are a very special place," said Dooley.

