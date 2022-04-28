Police investigating drive-by shooting in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of SW 8th Avenue.

Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooter left the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sala at 561-243-7867.

No more information was immediately available.

