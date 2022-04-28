Port St. Lucie to begin negotiations with solid waste collection companies

The city of Port St Lucie says it hopes to find a new trash hauler within the next 30 days.

During a special city council meeting on Wednesday, the city said it will hire two replacements, once its contract ends with Waste Pro in September.

City officials say they want to end that partnership after receiving thousands of complaints of slow service, and trash piling up at curbs.

However, Waste Pro blames the issues on staffing shortages and rising operating costs.

“We didn’t want to do it at this time, but we have to do it in order to do what’s best for the city to grow,” said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin.

Once the new providers take over in the fall, residents can expect trash service once a week.

Scripps Only Content 2022