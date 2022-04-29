Advertisement

3 South Florida prison officers accused of beating inmate to death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three state correctional officers are accused of beating an inmate to death at a South Florida prison after he threw urine at one of them, authorities allege.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday announced the arrests of Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34, in connection with the Valentine's Day incident at Dade Correctional Institution.

According to FDLE investigators, an inmate at the Miami-Dade County prison was scheduled to be transferred to Lake Correctional Institution in central Florida.

Investigators said the inmate "reportedly threw urine on one officer" as he was being removed from his cell in the mental health unit, prompting officers to place him in handcuffs.

Even though he was in handcuffs and "compliant," the officers began to beat him, agents said.

"The inmate was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van," the FDLE said. "Once inside, he was placed in a secure compartment by himself."

On the way to the prison, the van made a stop in Ocala, where the inmate was found dead on a bench inside.

The medical examiner later determined the cause of death was a punctured lung that led to internal bleeding.

Investigators said the inmate also had injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating.

The Miami Herald reported that the inmate who died was Ronald Ingram. A search of the Florida Department of Corrections inmate database listed Ingram, 60, as deceased.

Ingram had been serving a life sentence for murder.

Connor, Rolon and Walton were arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A fourth correctional officer remains at large.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Friday to provide more information about the prosecution.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Disney says Florida can’t dissolve district without paying $1 billion bond debt
Boca Raton man charged with attempted murder of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum
'Lunch Lady Squad' at Wellington Landings Middle School goes viral on TikTok
Golf cart driver arrested after deadly incident
Disappeared exotic cars now with auto group landlord

Latest News

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft on...
Evan Neal flashes jacket inscribed with 'Lake Okeechobee'
DeSantis says Disney will pay for $1 billion bond debt
Delray Beach child fights to recover nearly 2 months after house fire
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges