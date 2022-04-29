Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Travis Anthony LeBlanc, 33, was taken into custody Thursday, April 29, and charged with vehicular homicide and other related charges.

The crash occurred on March 24 at approximately 7:08 p.m. in the area of Northlake Boulevard and Burma Road.

Police said LeBlanc fled the scene after hitting a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by John Michael Valiquette, 68, of West Palm Beach.

Valiquette was critically injured in the crash and died from his injuries Thursday, April 29.

Officials were able to issue an arrest warrant for LeBlanc. He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S.Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

