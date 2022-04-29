Advertisement

Boynton Beach man arrested on child pornography charges

A Boynton Beach man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges Thursday, according to police.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Internet Crimes Against Children database led police to the arrest of 35-year-old Jermaine Bueford.

Officials said Bueford was in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography and child erotica.

He was charged with 20 counts of possession of 10 or more images of child pornography and two counts of possession, control or intentionally viewing a sexual performance by a child.

Bueford was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

