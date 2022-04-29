Doctor: Hospitals hit by cyberattack ‘back to business as usual’

A Palm Beach County doctor said Friday that systems are “back to business as usual” at both St. Mary’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center more than a week after a cyberattack.

This comes after Tenet Health, which operates the two West Palm Beach hospitals, acknowledged Tuesday that they "experienced a cybersecurity incident last week."

Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi, who works at both hospitals, described to WFLX what the situation has been like in the days after the hospitals were hacked.

Osiyemi said Friday that systems were back online at both St. Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital.

WFLX has reached out to Tenet Health for comment, but they have not yet responded.

Families and hospital employees called WPTV this week to voice their concerns about how the computer system failure at both hospitals was delaying their access to essential medical records and test results.

It is still unclear who or what agency was responsible for the cyberattack.

NewsChannel 5 reporter Linnie Supall will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

Scripps Only Content 2022