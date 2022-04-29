Evan Neal flashes jacket inscribed with 'Lake Okeechobee'

Okeechobee County and Las Vegas may not have a lot in common, but this rural region of Florida was well represented in Sin City during Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Evan Neal, an Okeechobee native, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Giants in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Neal, 21, is a former Okeechobee High School player who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton before starring at the University of Alabama for three seasons.

Evan Neal as a child when he attended school in Okeechobee County.

Despite leaving Okeechobee County at an early age to play at IMG, the 6-foot-7, 337-pound offensive lineman has never forgotten his roots.

During Thursday night's festivities, Neal flashed the inside of his suit jacket, which was emblazoned with the words "Lake Okeechobee" and an outline of the Florida waterway.

The Okeechobee County School District posted a Facebook video Thursday offering their congratulations and eagerness to watch their native son play on Sundays in the NFL.

WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts is in Okeechobee on Friday to get reaction from the community after Neal's big night in Las Vegas. Watch here story on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

