Free CPR classes being offered in Port St. Lucie

By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summertime is fast approaching and that means beaches and barbecues, but are you first-aid ready?

Emergency Medical Consultants on the Treasure Coast is offering free CPR courses to the general public for the summer.

Courses will be held as follows:

  • June 10 at 6:30 p.m.
  • June 18 at 8:30 p.m.
  • June 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Classes will be held at Emergency Medical Consultants in Port St. Lucie.

To register call 772-878-3085 or click here.

** BIG NEWS ** Free CPR for Family & Friends is back! Join us this summer in Port St. Lucie and learn how you can keep...

Posted by EMC Medical Training on Thursday, April 21, 2022

