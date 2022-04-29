Free CPR classes being offered in Port St. Lucie

Summertime is fast approaching and that means beaches and barbecues, but are you first-aid ready?

Emergency Medical Consultants on the Treasure Coast is offering free CPR courses to the general public for the summer.

Courses will be held as follows:

June 10 at 6:30 p.m.

June 18 at 8:30 p.m.

June 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Classes will be held at Emergency Medical Consultants in Port St. Lucie.

To register call 772-878-3085 or click here.

