Free CPR classes being offered in Port St. Lucie
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summertime is fast approaching and that means beaches and barbecues, but are you first-aid ready?
Emergency Medical Consultants on the Treasure Coast is offering free CPR courses to the general public for the summer.
Courses will be held as follows:
- June 10 at 6:30 p.m.
- June 18 at 8:30 p.m.
- June 26 at 1:30 p.m.
Classes will be held at Emergency Medical Consultants in Port St. Lucie.
To register call 772-878-3085 or click here.
