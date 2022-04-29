George Bush Bascule Bridge in Delray Beach to reopen

It’s the million-dollar question, when will this bridge reopen?

Nearly two months later, the drawbridge on George Bush Boulevard in Delray Beach is scheduled to reopen, according to an announcement by Palm Beach County.

The county says intermittent bridge closures are to be expected as continued monitoring is planned.

Prior to the announcement, residents expressed frustration about the bridge being closed and the lack of updates.

“It’s a huge inconvenience and we are getting no information,” said Betsy Cooke.

For Cooke, a three-minute ride over the bridge to work, now takes her up 20 minutes.

“I often come over this bridge seven times a day, maybe more,” she said. “Trying to get in and out of my office is ludicrous.”

With this bridge being closed, drivers either have to go south to the bridge on Atlantic Avenue or north to the bridge on Woolbright Road.

“Fifty percent of the reason we chose to move in this area was so we would have access to the bridge and access to the ocean,” said Ashley O’Brien.

O’Brien and her family moved to this area of Delray Beach four weeks ago, looking to take over the bridge and to the beach.

“I was hoping a very idyllic, early morning walk with the kids to the beach to allow them to play in nature and that’s just not coming to fruition,” she said. “So yeah, I’m frustrated.”

Palm Beach County says the bridge malfunctioned during an opening after the main shaft sheered into pieces.

Since then, all replacement components have been fabricated and installed. Three weeks of extensive testing and an inspection period followed while the mechanics of the bridge were continuously adjusted and fine-tuned, according to the county.

The county announced that the bridge has now been deemed safe and will reopen no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

