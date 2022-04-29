Palm Beach County girl preparing for Special Olympics USA Games

Thursday is National Super Hero Day and WPTV is celebrating two local superheroes who are making waves with Special Olympics Florida.

Ayla Hourigan is an avid surfer. She is also on the autism spectrum. And this summer, she will be representing Palm Beach County at the USA games in Orlando.

This is the first year surfing will be included in the competition.

It will be a full-circle moment for Ayla.

About 10 years ago, she and her mom, Fanny, who is a volunteer coach started their local surf team.

They only had 4 members then.

"I loved it because even though we all have different problems, we all understand and we all know it's a no judge zone," said Ayla.

"You try your best but that doesn't necessarily mean you are going to win. I think that's something she's learned. She has grown over the last 10 years," said Fanny.

The USA Games kick off on June 5.

The USA Games kick off on June 5.



