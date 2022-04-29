Advertisement

Scattered showers, storms possible this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible through Friday afternoon on the second day of SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said it looks like most of the rain will push south of our viewing area by Friday evening. Some of the cells may dump two to three inches of rain.

"If you have plans to head to SunFest this evening, looks like things may dry out a little bit later this evening," Hall said.

WPTV First Alert Weather Vipircast shows future rain and clouds around 3 p.m. on April 29, 2022.
With the front lingering across South Florida, scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

"By tomorrow, we're cloudy. Some scattered showers on and off. Maybe a couple of thunderstorms," Hall said. "But it looks like just some scattered shower activity throughout the day."

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

With an onshore flow, most of the rain this weekend will take place in the morning toward the coast and push west later in the afternoon, making way for drier conditions by the evening hours.

However, at any time during the weekend, a shower or heavy downpour could push in.

WPTV First Alert 7-Day Forecast, April 29, 2022.
Early next week, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Drier air will move in and our rain chances will go down.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.

