Storms possible this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
We're not expecting a washout this weekend - but rain chances stay high as a stationary front lingers across the area.

With an onshore flow - most of the rain looks to impact the east coast metro areas through the first half of Saturday - with activity pushing inland later in the afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding will be possible as some areas are already saturated from previous rains.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

High temps will be kept down a few degrees with the additional cloud cover and rain. Look for highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday looks to be a little drier with rain chances at 40% High temps will warm into the low 80s with a little more sunshine.

WPTV First Alert 7-Day Forecast, April 29, 2022.
Early next week, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Drier air will move in and our rain chances will go down.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week - and temps will peak in the upper 80s by Friday.

